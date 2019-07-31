Revived childcare program in Weber County eases stress for teen moms in school

OGDEN (ABC4 News) – Teen mothers in Weber County can now have peace of mind, thanks to a new childcare program at Two Rivers High School. The program allows them to focus on school without having to worry about the cost of childcare.

Nicole Meibos said she spent part of her first year as principal of Two Rivers High School researching the needs of her students who are young mothers.

“I saw it significantly impact them, who were not able to come to school on a regular basis. When they did come, sometimes it was such a short period of time or they had so many stresses and needs that were going on that made it difficult for them to focus or come to school at all,” said Meibos.

Together, she and Weber School District administrators revived the childcare program at Two Rivers High School. She said it’s the only program of its kind in the district. The program will cost approximately $50,000 and allow them to provide childcare for 14 to 16 babies.

Sydnee Daily, an incoming senior, is transferring from Bonneville High School to participate in the childcare program. The 17-year-old just gave birth to her daughter, Mila three months ago. She explained that she had to miss school during her pregnancy.

“I tried to keep going for a few months, but I had really bad morning sickness, so I ended up just not going the whole year,” said Daily. “I was going to try to do online school, but I didn’t know if I would be able to pull through with it.”

Concerns grew for Daily when she thought about the difficulty of juggling motherhood with school.

“I could have fell into postpartum depression, being scared and dealing with anxiety. I probably wouldn’t have gone back to school, honestly. I would be working at Dunkin’ Donuts,” she said. “Mila is my number one priority. I have to focus on her.”

Meibos said dilemmas like Daily’s are why she advocated for the revival of the childcare program.

“We want them to know we’re not going to give up on them. Their education is very important. We want them to be able to support themselves and their babies,” she said.

Daily will begin her last year of high school in August and is projected to graduate early from Two Rivers High School. She aspires to be a teacher and said she wants to pursue a degree at Weber State University after graduation.

“I’m really thankful for them at Two Rivers. It shows that they care. I’m not alone. They’re helping me so much. I honestly couldn’t be more grateful for them,” said Daily. “It made me so much happier and given me so much relief. I can focus on being a good mom to Mila and then I’m still going to be able to focus on my school work, graduating, and making the best possible life for us.”

Meibos said funding for the childcare program mainly comes from donations. If you would like to help, you can donate at the following websites:

– Weber School Foundation

– Amazon Baby Registry: Two Rivers for Tots Young Mothers Program

– Two Rivers High School



