Review of civil disturbance at the Chamber of Commerce in July completed, SLCPD says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake City Police Department said they have completed the incident review of the civil disturbance at the Chamber of Commerce.

The incident happened on July 9, 2019, according to police.

The review was reportedly conducted by the SLCPD command staff and information for the review came from reports, body camera footage, security camera footage, and interviews of participating individuals.

Information was also used from the Civilian Review Board, Internal Affairs, and Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

According to the report, damages to the building amounted to almost $10,000 as a result of the civil disturbance.

For more information on the incident review, click here.

