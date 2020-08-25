Reusable water bottles needed for students: How you can help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Clean drinking water has become a concern as students return to school during COVID-19. Water fountains inside of schools have been shut off for safety reasons, and many students do not have reusable water bottles they can fill from filling stations.

The Granite Education Foundation is seeking reusable water bottle donations to help students have access to fresh water during the day.

“54% of the students on the Granite School District live below the poverty line, and 70% of Utah’s refugees live within the district,” said Brent Severe, CEO of the Granite Education Foundation. “These communities have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and with the drinking fountains no longer in service at our schools, we are looking for donations of water bottles from businesses or conventions to ensure that every student continues to have access to clean drinking water.”

In a press release sent by the Granite Education Foundation, “according to the CDC providing access to drinking water gives students a healthy alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages. It helps increase students’ overall water consumption and maintain hydration which can improve cognitive function in children and adolescents.”

This is a time when we, as a community, must take care of one another. This is the mission at the heart of everything we do at the Granite Education Foundation,” said Mr. Severe. “With your help, the foundation will continue to meet the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak. And while times remain uncertain, we know that together we’re stronger; together we can overcome new challenges to ensure the ongoing health and success of the Salt Lake community.”

Donation can be made online at www.granitekids.org, or you can contact them by phone at 385-646-KIDS (5537).