UTAH (ABC4) – Reunited and it feels so good!

Retired military K-9 Toby is going to call Salt Lake City home and better yet, he is reuniting with his old handler.

Airman Steven Goff met up with Toby at Salt Lake City International Airport after serving together for three years at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

They then went on to serve together in Kuwait.

Goff says Toby is a well-known “war dog” because of his well-mannered and relaxed demeanor.

The airman says he’s happy to reunite and adopt his old friend as they both start their new journey together.

“Now with the journey he has ahead of him, it’s going to be nothing but couch life, chilling, having other dogs to play with now.”

This reunion was made possible thanks to Mission K9 Rescue, a non-profit that helps rehome, rehabilitate and reunite retired military dogs with the handlers they served with.