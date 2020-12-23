Ret. Fire Captain gets a surprise hospital visit saying, ‘I sure do miss those guys.’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – One retired fire captain in West Valley City got a humbling surprise from his crew while at the hospital Tuesday.

Station 74 brought out the ladder truck to raise his family eight stories just to say “Merry Christmas, Bruce.”

Ret. WVCFD Capt. Bruce Myler’s surprise

Courtesy: Intermountain

Retired West Valley City Fire Captain Bruce Myler is on the eighth floor of the LDS Hospital battling cancer. Firefighters say he’s a tough guy with a big heart and it was their turn to lift his spirits.

“He is a hard guy to read,” says WVC Firefighter Cody Kirkham. “You can never tell if he is in a good mood, bad mood, if he is joking with you, being serious, and I think he did it on purpose to keep you on your toes.”

Courtesy IAFF Local 2970

In the bucket along with the captain’s former crew were his daughter and sister-in-law.

“I think that really touched him and same with his family,” says WVC Firefighter Nathan Ungricht.

Capt. Myler was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma shortly after retiring from more than 38-years of service. He’s spending Christmas in the hospital for his treatment.

So, it really was a surprise when Intermountain officials told him he had an appointment to make that needed a pair of flashlights.

Ret. WVCFD Capt. Bruce Myler Surprise

Courtesy: Intermountain

Ungricht says, “I was able to see him and see his smile, but I was also able to see him bear a little bit of emotion for us.”

Kirkham adds, “The cool thing about it is more people showed up than we thought. Bruce was super shocked his family showed up.”

Capt. Myler tells us, “I’ve done this for dozens of people. It was always emotional to brighten someone else’s day, but it’s much more emotional being on the receiving end.”

Adding, “I sure do miss those guys. That was a lot of fun.”