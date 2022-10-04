Faith Matters is hosting an amazing event this weekend with some very bright minds in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Faith Matters is creating a space in which an expansive, radiant approach to the restored gospel can be considered and discussed. Andrea and Tim host a podcast that explores big questions in an honest and expansive way.

Faith Matters also has a publishing arm. They have published books from Terryl Givens, Patrick Mason, Jody Moore, Kathryn Knight Sonntag and many more.

October 7-8 at the Salt Palace. Get 20% Off with code GTU

Faithmatters.org