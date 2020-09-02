Restaurants using technology to combat COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The restaurant industry is using technology to try and combat their sales slump from COVID-19.
Some are using cutting edge technology to recapture sales they lost during the pandemic.
That includes having customers use the restaurant menus on their phones, ordering food on apps and more.
