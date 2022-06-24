SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast Italian fare is coming to Salt Lake City!

“By the Bucket,” a family-style Italian take-out-only restaurant is set to make its debut in Utah in the Sugarhouse area on the corner of 700 East and 2100. The website notes that founder, Bret daCosta also has his eyes on Springdale as another possible location.

daCosta, also a single father, signed a lease for By the Bucket in January 2018 and opened the franchise’s first location in the small town of Payson, Ariz. after finding himself throwing away leftover spaghetti he would cook for dinner time and time again. “I soon learned that when you cook a pound of dried spaghetti, it produces over two pounds of al dente pasta. Way too much for two; actually enough for a large family,” daCosta shared on his business’ website.

From there, the father-turned-chef joked, “If we could sell our left-over spaghetti, we could make buckets of money.” Today, daCosta is producing both buckets of dough – and spaghetti!

Considering his approach to the food industry, daCosta ran the numbers. He found that a dine-in restaurant would not be feasible, though the bucket idea continued to resurface. “After all, Colonel Sanders sold chicken in a bucket so why not spaghetti?” he wrote.

After just three years in business and without the help of paid advertisements, By the Bucket has become the fastest-growing quick-service restaurant in Arizona. Taste, value, quality, and a fair price keeps customers coming back for more.

By the Bucket’s menu features “the best spaghetti you’ve ever eaten out of a bucket,” as well as meatballs, meatball subs, desserts, and cold drinks.

The official opening dates have not yet been announced. To learn more about By the Bucket, click here.