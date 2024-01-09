ALTA, Utah (ABC4) — Up Little Cottonwood Canyon, one of the most avalanche prone canyons in the world, the longest-running avalanche dog training program is hosting 25 dog teams at Alta this week.

Wasatch Backcountry Rescue, a nonprofit that trains search and rescue dogs to respond to avalanches and mountain rescues, is working with teams from across the American West.

Avalanche danger is already considerable across Utah’s ranges, but it’s expected to increase this week as waves of heavy snow are expected to move across the state.

“With more storms on the way. We expect that danger to rise and to carry through the next couple of days and easily into the weekend,” said Craig Gordon, avalanche forecaster for the Utah Avalanche Center.

The heightened danger makes it that much more important for avalanche dogs to receive proper training.

“It’s critical that we kind of hone our skills every year,” said Andy VanHouten, president of the Wasatch Backcountry Rescue. “We get new teams up and running. And then for our more seasoned dogs, it’s just kind of knocking some rust off and making sure they’ve got the fundamentals down.”

Hailey Hagerty, with Sun Valley Ski Patrol, got her K-9 partner Riley validated last year.

“However, that doesn’t end their training. She still has so much to learn and we do as a team,” Hagerty said. “So we come here to get all our advice from the best instructors and work with other dogs and learn to be the best resource we can.”

The handlers work through several drills and scenarios with their dogs over the course of a week.

“This is a big week for the dogs,” Hagerty said. “Lots of different variety, different modes of travel, new areas, but it just teaches them that no matter what the game is, find humans buried under the snow.”

As Andy VanHouten explains, the dogs see the rescue situation as a game of hide and seek.

“They know when they find that person buried in the snow, they get to play tug of war,” he said.

By getting good at this game, the dogs become a huge asset for ski resorts and backcountry rescues.

“But remember, even though we wear and practice with all of this gear, if I’ve got to use my avalanche rescue gear, it means we’ve messed up,” Gordon said. “It means the accident has already happened. We’ve got to avoid the avalanche altogether.”

He advises skiers and snowboarders to always get the latest avalanche forecast for the areas you plan to be in.