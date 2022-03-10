UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah District Attorney’s office recently suffered the loss of a valued member.

Robert L. Stott of Farmington, Utah, was 77-years old when he passed away on March 5, surrounded by his loving family.

One of Stott’s colleagues and close friends, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, spoke out about Stott’s death in a public statement.

In his speech, Gill highlighted Stott as a hard worker in everything he did.

“…whether he was involved with cases that garnered world-wide attention like the Ted Bundy case (1975) or the Mark Hofmann case (1986) and several others, or a case known only to the victim and the defendant—for Bob the size of the case didn’t matter. He approached each one with a professional dedication befitting the profession,” said Gill.

He went on to add how Bob was planning to retire upon his election to the station. However, when he requested Bob stay to help him acclimate he immediately agreed. “That was Bob,” he added.

Gill went on to stress all of the good Stott taught him throughout their friendship, saying, “I learned from him that the good to which we aspire as prosecutors is not separate from the good we pursue in our daily lives. He taught me to not be distracted by the bickering in life but rather focus upon why something was genuinely important to you personally.”

Stott will be missed dearly by family, friends, and colleagues alike.

Gill chose to remember his friend with one of Stott’s favorite Thomas Jefferson quotes: “I was bold in the pursuit of knowledge, never fearing to follow truth and reason to whatever results.”