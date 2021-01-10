Representative Patrice Arent reflects on 20-year legislative career

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a 20-year run, Representative Patrice Arent is retiring from the state legislature.
She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to look back on her distinguished career and the efforts she’s most proud of.
by: Glen MillsPosted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a 20-year run, Representative Patrice Arent is retiring from the state legislature.
She joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to look back on her distinguished career and the efforts she’s most proud of.