Representative McAdams reflects on his first eight months in Congress

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah’s only congressional Democrat has been in office for eight months now.
Representative Ben McAdams stops by Inside Utah Politics to look back on that time and address some of the pressing issues of the day.
by: Glen MillsPosted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Utah’s only congressional Democrat has been in office for eight months now.
Representative Ben McAdams stops by Inside Utah Politics to look back on that time and address some of the pressing issues of the day.