Reports indicate rise in Domestic Violence cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Domestic violence advocates tell us more people are requesting help to get out of bad situations. Many expect call volumes to go up after Labor Day Weekend because of a high profile case.

Friday, District Attorney Sim Gill showed body camera video of a horrible alleged domestic violence case that a Salt Lake City police officer and his partners tried to stop in February.

“He came down there and tried to respond, to assist somebody in, (Sigh) in some incredible circumstances,” said DA Gill. “I know that his efforts fell short, but it was not because he wasn’t trying, and I think that needs to be commended.”

Three officers were justified in shooting Michael Tyson Nance. He survived and is facing murder and weapons charges for the death of his live-in girlfriend, Natalie Thurber.

Year to Date, total violent crime in Salt Lake City is up 17 percent. 40 percent or 194 of those cases included some sort of domestic violence, including Thurber’s.

“No one needs to face this alone and feel that they are unsupported. No one needs to feel like they can’t respond to someone if they need help,” said South Valley Services Executive Director Jennifer Campbell.

She says requests for help since March are up 40 percent, and the need for shelters is up 20 percent at SVS.

Recently, Campbell took part in a statewide domestic violence and sexual violence directors meeting. She says domestic violence programs across the state are seeing similar requests.

“Those who have been impacted by COVID, either loss of their jobs or childcare, all of those different pieces have really needed increase in support,” said Campbell.

Campbell identified four areas to ABC4 News where help is needed:

Community Response for Survivors

Housing and Rental Assistance

Shelter

Therapy Services

“If you care about someone and you are worried about them, step forward and ask if you can help? Ask if you can be supportive? And then, believe what they tell you and believe what they need,” she adds.

Advocates say Labor Day Weekend will be a good time for family and friends to identify abuse.

“Anything really based on a power and control dynamic, and to look for that, and then to really knowing how to respond,” said Campbell. “It is really important for us to believe someone if they come forward and tell us they are experiencing violence, and to support the decisions they make in accessing support and services.”

Help is available 24-7 through the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).