UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.: After an extensive search of the Smith’s Grocery Store located at 1316 N. Highway 89 in Farmington, Police determined the store to be safe after an earlier bomb threat.

According to the press release, the investigation started at 2:30 p.m. on April 28, 2023, when an unknown person called in a bomb threat to the Farmington Smith’s Grocery Store.

Farmington Police, Fire, and other local agencies responded to the scene and evacuated store patrons and employees. Bomb detection K9 teams from Utah Highway Patrol and UTA Police were also brought in to investigate.

As of 4:08 p.m., investigators determined the store to be safe and operations were returned back to normal at Smith’s. All parking lot and business closures have been lifted.

The Farmington Police Department will work with the F.B.I. and the Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center to investigate the threat more.

If you have any information to assist in the investigation, contact the Farmington City Police Department at (801)-451-5453.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — If you are thinking of going to Smith’s in Farmington, you may want to wait, as officials are currently investigating a bomb threat.

According to Farmington dispatch, there is a bomb threat at the Smith’s marketplace in Farmington. They said there are still active units there at the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update as more information becomes available.