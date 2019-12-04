Report of small plane crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Juab County emergency crews responded to a report of a small plane crash on Tuesday evening.
Juab County officials said the plane went down near Mona Reservoir.
At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
