Report of small plane crash in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Juab County emergency crews responded to a report of a small plane crash on Tuesday evening.

Juab County officials said the plane went down near Mona Reservoir.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

