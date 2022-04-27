DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The curb and gutter repairs that closed off Bangerter Highway between Highland Drive and 14000 South are expected to continue.

The repairs initially began on April 26 and will run through April 28 at 5:00 p.m. Information regarding effects on traffic and maps can be found below, courtesy of Draper city representatives.

Construction road closures include:

The outside lane of Northbound Bangerter, just north of Southfork Drive:

Courtesy of Draper, Utah

The outside lane on Southbound Bangerter, just downhill from Highland Drive: