Repair work to close portion of road in Dinosaur National Monument

JENSEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Cub Creek Road to the Josie Morris Ranch will be closed for repair work during the day on Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21, according to the National Park Service.

RELATED: Dinosaur National Monument to begin opening in phases

Due to heavy equipment use, hiking and biking will not be allowed on the road. The road will be closed at the gate with the Blue Mountain Road.

Cub Creek Road is a ten-mile long paved and dirt road along Split Mountain and the Cub Creek Valley. The closure will affect the 2-mile unpaved part of the road. Visitors will still be able to access the Split Mountain day-use area and the Blue Mountain Road during the road repairs.

Officials anticipate that the road repair work will take four days, though this could change.

For more information, call (435) 781-7700, visit www.nps.gov/dino or follow DinosaurNPS on social media.

Latest Posts: