(ABC4) – This week, Representative Burgess Owens of Utah co-signed a bipartisan letter to President Biden along with key administration officials encouraging them to organize an international humanitarian aid airlift to deliver necessary supplies, such as food, water, and medicine to Ukrainians in need.

The letter reads, “While we commend your Administration for taking action to approve Congressional funding for humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine and working with our allies and partners to impose sanctions on Russian President Putin and his government, more must be done to support the people of Ukraine and stop the war.” And continues, “as the fighting continues, many Ukrainians still in Ukraine are trapped in bomb shelters, basements, and subways where they have limited access to food, water, and medicine, among other necessary supplies. Previous agreements between Russia and Ukraine to guarantee humanitarian corridors for aid delivery into Ukraine have so far proven to be unreliable and inconsistent at distributing aid to the hardest-hit areas of the country, especially as Russian shelling continues to destroy roads and endanger transportation routes. Further, U.S. intelligence warns that the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv could run out of food and water in days.”

The members conclude: “The U.S. has a moral responsibility to save lives where possible in Ukraine. Establishing and organizing an international humanitarian aid airlift provides the U.S. and our allies and partners with a non-escalatory method of accomplishing this while countering Putin’s goal to starve the people of Ukraine.”