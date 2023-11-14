SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A new speaker of the Utah House of Representatives was elected Tuesday to replace Speaker Brad Wilson, who announced his resignation prior to launching his bid to replace Sen. Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate.

According to the Utah House of Representatives, Rep. Mike Schultz was elected to replace Wilson, whose resignation is effective starting Wednesday, for the remainder of the 2023-2024 term. The special election was held by the Utah House Majority Caucus on Tuesday. Schultz will be confirmed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the House of Representatives Chamber.

Schultz said he felt “honored” to follow in Wilson’s footsteps as he appreciated his leadership in the Utah House.

“I am humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as speaker of the House,” Schultz said. “This is a responsibility and a position that I take seriously, and I promise to give my all for my colleagues, for my community, and for Utah.”

In addition to Schultz’s appointment as speaker, the House Majority Leader, House Majority Whip, and House Majority Assistant Whip were also elected.

Rep. Jefferson Moss will serve as the House Majority Leader, Karianne Lisonbee will serve as the House Majority Whip, and Casey Snider will be the House Majority Assistant Whip for the remainder of the term.

Speaker Wilson served in the Utah House since 2011 and has held the position of Speaker since 2019.