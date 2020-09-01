Rep. McAdams to introduce bill for mental health workers in Utah

JACKSONVILLE (WLNS) - A nonprofit organization is rescuing and training shelter dogs for veterans suffering from trauma or brain injury.

Since 2011, K9s For Warriors’ mission has been to end veteran suicide by providing service dogs to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury, and/or Military Sexual Trauma.

“Doc has taught me what unconditional love is," says David a graduate of the program. "He has allowed me to break free of the mental combat zone I have been stuck in with my PTSD."

According to the organization, the program has a 99% success rate which is one of the highest suicide prevention rates in any organization fighting to mitigate suicidal ideations.

“One of my best friends graduated from this program. After noticing the change in my battle buddy’s emotional and physical state of mind, I immediately wanted to be part of it," said Mario. "This has been one of the best experiences of my life and is definitely life-changing. The training is top-notch, instructors are passionate and squared away, the facility is immaculate and most importantly, you’re going to leave with a new best friend that will not judge you and provide you with love and comfort.”