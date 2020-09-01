Rep. McAdams to introduce bill for mental health workers in Utah

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Congressman Ben McAdams will introduce a bill on Tuesday to help mental health workers in Utah.
The ‘Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act’ will provide school loan forgiveness for mental and behavioral health professionals that work in low-income and rural communities.
Representative McAdams says the bill will help save lives by supporting those mental health workers.
