White House coronavirus briefing

Rep. McAdams pushing for economic impact checks for low income Americans who can’t receive tax returns

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — Congressman Ben McAdams called on the Treasury Secretary and the Social Security Administration to give economic impact checks to seniors and other vulnerable populations who aren’t required to file taxes.

Millions of Americans receive social security benefits but cannot file tax returns due to their low income.

“The IRS announcement that many seniors, disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries are required to file a simplified tax return to receive the economic impact payments is government bureaucracy at its worst,” said McAdams. “The CARES Act is designed to deliver immediate help to Americans, especially those such as vulnerable seniors. It is wrong for the IRS to create unnecessary hurdles for these individuals when the IRS is able to coordinate with the Social Security Administration to facilitate these payments. I call on these government agencies to work together to uphold the intent of the CARES Act by getting the economic impact checks out immediately without imposing unnecessary requirements.”

Rep. McAdams was recently discharged from a Utah hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19.

