Renewed push for hybrid schooling in Davis School District

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Davis School District is placing the Viewmont High School football team on quarantine for the next two weeks.

The games verse Farmington and Bountiful will be postponed until further notice.

The team suspending play due to “multiple positive COVID cases within the program.”

This comes as more than 2,500 people signed a Change.org petition pushing to keep the current hybrid school model.

Mazie Sessions is a junior at Clearfield High School and started the petition. She admits at first she was all for going back to school five days a week.

“I didn’t hang out with lots of people and yet I wanted to go back to school at full capacity, which now that I think about it didn’t make sense, but back then in my head, it did make sense,” she said.

Sessions says it only took her four weeks to come into contact with COVID-19 at school.

“It is a very hands-on class that I got exposed in,” she told ABC4 News.

Sessions mom got an email she was exposed, and she quickly got tested for COVID-19.

Sessions says the results came back negative but to be safe she’s in quarantine until Thursday.

“I was really scared for myself. I have asthma,” she adds. “This is a crazy event that I’m having to live through right now.”

Davis School District confirms it has 59 new cases COVID-19.

Davis School District COVID-19 Case Count for 9.13.20 – 9.19.20

Since the beginning of the school year, the district has seen 152 total cases of COVID-19 with 238 students quarantined.

“That is very concerning, especially with cases going up, like knowing that I know people who are testing positive is especially concerning like close people to me,” said Sessions.

She believes it’s because of the current hybrid model she hasn’t missed valuable school work.

“I’m getting to understand why we are using it now as I went to school, I saw how safe it was and how safe I felt. I felt safe at school,” she said. “I did not feel like I was crammed with students like at movements there were but I would be able to escape the situation.”

If schools like Clearfield High return to four-days a week in-person classes, Sessions fears she won’t be able to escape the virus again.

Davis School District officials say as of now the School Board is not scheduled to hold an emergency meeting looking at the COVID-19 cases counts. That could change as more information becomes available.

Elementary students are scheduled to be in school Monday – Thursday and remote learning on Friday starting on September 28th.

If there isn’t a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, Junior High and High School students will go back to in-class learning following the same plan on October 5th.