Removing the Guilt from Childcare over the Summer

Kids are out of school, but parents are still working that nine to five. Janelle Lara from The Part-Time CEO is joining us with tips for balancing our schedules.

1. Thinking about your KPIs (key performance indicators) when it comes to parenting- what do you want your kids to experience?

2. How can you get creative in providing these experiences for them? (creating work and play hours, getting help)

3. Who can support you so that you can create intentional work and parenting time? (trading with neighborhood families, hiring college kids who are home for the summer)

Find Janelle online.