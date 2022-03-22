PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Residents can look forward to the grand opening of a newly-remodeled Utah supermarket chain on Tuesday.

Utah-based supermarket Macey’s is celebrating the completion of an extensive remodel of its Provo store located at 1400 North State Street.

A new addition for guests to enjoy include the addition of Red Button Vintage Creamery Treat Shop, a local ice cream shop.

This marks the first in-store collaboration for Macey’s.

(Courtesy of Macey’s)

“We always aim to improve our ability to serve the community,” said David Rice, president of Macey’s. “This store, like others we’ve remodeled, takes concentrated effort and collaboration with so many teams and individuals. It’s always rewarding to see so many people come together to deliver an even better experience to our shoppers.”

The new Provo store has also added a Starbucks shop along with new fixtures, freezers and lighting throughout the entire supermarket.

“This is something we have worked hard to create and we are excited to offer it to the community,” said Darin Peirce, vice president of Macey’s. “We appreciate the patience of our wonderful customers through the construction process. As always, we have kept our customers’ best interests in mind and hope people will enjoy the new enhancements.”