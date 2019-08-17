Youth and child protection training now required for Latter-day Saint leaders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched a new online training program aimed at protecting children and youth from any type of abuse.

An image from a new online abuse prevention video that will be mandatory for members of The Church of Jesus Christ o Latter-day Saints who work with children.



The online course is mandatory for anyone who is involved with kids in the Church and is part of ongoing efforts to protect children and youth.

The new training course is now online and accessible to members of the Church. A church spokesperson says the training follows Christ’s warnings in the scriptures against abuse, bullying or hurting children in any way – and that the well being of children and youth – must be a priority.

The Church says the training is designed to “increase awareness, highlight policies and identify best practices for interacting with children and youth.” “It also helps leaders know how to prevent and respond to abuse.”

The online course is mandatory for anyone and everyone involved with children. Bishops, Stake Leaders, teachers and even those who play the piano in the primary program.

The training also makes sure those watching know Church policies by going through scenarios and then answering questions.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can access the 30-minute training through their LDS online account.

