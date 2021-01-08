Young Latter-day Saints missionary from Lehi dies in Arkansas crash

ROSEBUD, Ark. (ABC4) – A young missionary from Lehi has died in an accident in Arkansas.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, four young missionaries were involved in a car crash Thursday night near Rosebud, Arkansas.

One of those missionaries, 19-year-old Elder Jake Smith of Lehi, has passed away.

The Church says Smith had been serving as a missionary since August 2019.

A Church spokesperson says the three other missionaries were injured, but are expected to recover.

“Elder McKay Jurges of West Jordan, Utah, sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized. Elder Gavin Hatch of Cedar Hills, Utah, and Elder Eli Sutherland of San Diego, California, both sustained minor injuries,” the spokesperson says. “We pray for all of them as they recover. We also express our sincere condolences to the family of Elder Smith and to all the missionaries of the Arkansas Little Rock Mission. We pray they will each feel the Savior’s love and comfort during this difficult time.”

This isn’t the first tragic death The Church has faced this year.

On January 2, 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr., of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, passed away after experiencing “a sudden health episode (unrelated to COVID-19),” according to a spokesperson.