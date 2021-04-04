Worldwide Church General Conference shows international diversity

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – People watching General Conference on Sunday for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints saw every corner of the world represented.

During the broadcast messages came from church leaders on every populated continent on Earth.

In another virtual-only General Conference for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this Easter Sunday, the Church’s message to the world came by music and speakers from around the world.

“On this Easter Sunday, I bear my solemn witness that Jesus rose from the dead and that He lives, said Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Because of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, we will all be resurrected,” said Reyna I. Aburto, Relief Society General Presidency.

“This knowledge gives meaning and purpose to our lives. If we go forward in faith, we will be forever changed, as were the apostles of old,” said S. Mark Palmer, Of the Seventy.

Some messages were prerecorded across the oceans… “I bring with me, love from the resilient members in the Philippines and say, on their behalf, Mabuhay!” said Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy.

…and church hymns in chorus from continents throughout the globe.

Church President Russell M. Nelson said the teachings of Christ are for everyone.

“Truly, the blessings of the gospel are for every race, language, and people,” said Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He encouraged everyone watching Sunday to live a life of faith.

“My dear brothers and sisters, my call to you this Easter morning is to start today to increase your faith. Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life, even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest,” said Nelson.

President Nelson said those mountains may not always move how or when we’d like, but your faith will move you forward.