Workers begin decommissioning Salt Lake Temple

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Workers have already started removing sacred items for the Salt Lake Temple to prepare the area for construction.

Leaders with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints call the process decommissioning. It takes several weeks.















Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is an important first step in the yearslong project that will restore and refresh the historic temple and help strengthen it against earthquakes,” Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff said.

The temple closed on December 29th for four years. In the middle of January 2020, the South Visitors’ Center and portions of the south Temple Square wall will be demolished, according to church officials.

To learn more about the decommissioning process, click here.

You can track temple renovations here.

