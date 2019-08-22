VP Pence meets with 2 Latter-day Saints Apostles

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Vice President Mike Pence met with two Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his visit to Utah.

The vice president was in Utah to push the president’s proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve and Elder Jack N. Gerard of the Seventy met with him at his hotel.

They spoke of the value of faith and religious liberty in America.

What others are reading: