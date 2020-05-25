Vernal Temple to reopen June 1st

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Another temple in Utah will be reopening in just a few days.

Earlier this month, leaders with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that temples will be reopening in phases. The temple in Vernal, Utah is next on the list.

The first phase of the reopening will allow husband-and-wife living sealings for already endowed church members in select temples.

A number of Utah temples (and temples across the world) reopened on May 11th. The following 14 temples will open on June 1, 2020:

Adelaide Australia Temple

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Melbourne Australia Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Perth Australia Temple

Raleigh North Carolina Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Sydney Australia Temple

The Hague Netherlands Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Phases for reopening

Temple reopenings will happen in a series of four phases in order to reduce any health risks.

The first phase is to open select temples for living sealing ceremonies only for members who are already endowed. These ceremonies will include strict safety precautions.

In the second phase, temples will open for all living ordinances. Patron housing, distribution of temple clothing, and cafeteria options will all remain closed during this phase.

During the third phase, temples will open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temple visitors will be able to provide proxy ordinances for ancestors and patron housing, clothing distribution, and cafeteria operations will open as needed.

In the fourth and final phase, all temple operations will resume as usual.

Temples will open based on local health directives.

Click here to view the status of individual temples.

