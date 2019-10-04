Thousands coming to SLC for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s 189th Semiannual General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s semiannual General Conference is this weekend.

Millions of people will watch from home as thousands will descend on Salt Lake.

Church members we spoke to are excited for conference.

There are various sessions all weekend. But before that, folks are preparing for the special event.



A small task for Kaleb Phillips is mowing all the lawns around Temple Square.

“We had a meeting this morning they’re like ‘these are the jobs we need to get done before tomorrow’,” Phillips said.

More than 20,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the conference.

“They just share with us inspirational messages just to help us through our lives,” Hunter Call explained.

Call isn’t alone.

“It makes you feel part of something that’s really big. We decided to get a hotel close by so we can walk,” Nancy Lockhorst said.

But if you must drive, just know parking is limited and can be found at any of the parking garages around the Conference Center.

Only clear plastic water bottles and small bags will be allowed inside.

The General Conference comes just days after President Russell M. Nelson announced any baptized member of the Church can serve as a witness to temple marriages or baptisms.

“I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do next,” Lockhorst said.

UTA will also be extending hours and providing more trains for the blue and green lines.

The first session of the conference starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

