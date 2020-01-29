The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sends supplies to China

As concerns of the Coronavirus loom, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending supplies to China.

In all there will be 220,000 respirator masks, 870 pairs of protective goggles and more than 6,500 pairs of protective coveralls sent on 79 pallets of protective medical equipment.

The donation is made possible in partnership with Project HOPE.

“I have had associations with the good people of China for decades. These are our dear brothers and sisters, and we feel privileged to be able to offer some small measure of help. We pray for them and know God will bless them,” Church President Nelson said.

The virus was first identified in the Hubei Province of China, where the number of infections has reached nearly 6,000, with dozens more confirmed cases outside of mainland China.

So far, health officials in Utah say no cases have been confirmed in the state but say there have been potential cases of novel coronavirus.

What others are reading: