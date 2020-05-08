The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases travel guidelines for missionaries

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released travel guidelines for missionaries and their families. The guidelines have been put in place as a precaution for missionaries returning home from service and for departing missionaries as they head to new assignments after temporarily returning home due to COVID-19.

Church spokesman, Daniel Woodruff released the following statement:

“As we have recently announced, missionaries throughout the world are departing for their new assignments and will continue to do so during the next several months. Others are returning home at the end of their service. When they depart or return home – regardless of location – we ask missionaries and their families to strictly follow established guidelines to prevent the spread of illness while at the airport or on an airplane. Families should limit the number of people picking up, dropping off, or accompanying a missionary based on local airport regulations. Whenever missionaries are inside the airport or an airplane, they should wear a mask, avoid congregating in groups, not shake hands or hug, and obey all social distancing measures. Above all, missionaries and their families should promptly follow all instructions from airport officials or volunteers. We appreciate the cooperation of missionaries and their families as we all work to follow these important safety guidelines.”

