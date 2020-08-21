The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cancels 2020 Christmas concert

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the cancellation and postponement of upcoming seasonal events.

The Tabernacle Choir announced Friday they will be canceling its annual Christmas concert featuring the Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square.

The cancellation comes after the Church postpone other large public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The choir has also canceled the fall concert for the Orchestra at Temple Square and the November concert for the Bells at Temple Square.

“This is disappointing for all of us, but we have found a silver lining in these unique times by discovering innovative ways to share our vast repository of music with more people globally than ever before through the blessing of modern technology,” explained Choir president Ron Jarrett. “As such, we are exploring ways to continue the Choir’s annual traditions of TV specials and recordings next year even in the absence of a live Christmas concert in 2020.”

The Choir also announced that the remainder of the 2020 Choir audition cycle will be postponed until 2021.

The choir has been unable to preform since March 2020.