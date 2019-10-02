The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces women can serve as witnesses to temple sealings and baptisms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that any baptized member of the Church may serve as a witness to temple marriages or baptism of a living person.

Church officials say the change pertains to all baptisms outside the temple. A proxy baptism for a deceased person may be witnessed by anyone holding a current temple recommend, including a limited-use recommend.

Any endowed member with a current temple recommend may serve as a witness to sealing ordinances, living, and proxy.

President Russel M. Nelson said he is joyful about this announcement.

“Imagine a beloved sister serving as a witness to the living baptism of her younger brother. Imagine a mature couple serving as witnesses in the temple baptistry as their grandson baptizes their granddaughter for and in behalf of a dear ancestor,” he said.

President Nelson referred to the announcement as an adjustment said it doesn’t affect the covenants made.

“Any adjustments made to ordinances and/or procedures do not change the sacred nature of the covenants being made. Adjustments allow for covenants to be planted in the hearts of people living in different times and circumstances.”

