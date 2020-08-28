The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces location of Syracuse temple

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of the Syracuse temple.

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the new temple in April 2020 at the Church’s General Conference.

According to officials, it will be located on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse, Utah.

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Building plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 89,000 square feet. An exterior rendering will be released later.

There are currently 17 operating temples in Utah. In addition to the Syracuse temple, there are also temples in the workings announced in Orem, St. George (Red Cliffs), Taylorsville, and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton and Saratoga Springs are currently under construction.