The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces exceptions to male missionaries dress standards

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced exceptions to the dress standards for young men serving as missionaries Friday.

The adjustment to missionary attire in specific locations was made in efforts to improve and maintain missionary dignity, safety, effectiveness, approachability, and cultural sensitivity, church officials say.

According to Church officials, under the updated guidelines, the standard missionary attire which includes a white shirt and tie, and, in some areas, a suit coat will maintain the same.

Additionally, in approved teaching areas, young men, commonly referred to as elders, can now wear a white or plain blue dress shirt with or without a tie. These exceptions will be determined by Area Presidencies, and missionaries will be notified by their mission president if these exceptions apply to their area, church officials say.