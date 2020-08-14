The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes to church magazines

Utah (ABC4 News) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced upcoming changes to church magazines in 2021.

According to church officials, beginning in Jan. 2021 the Church will replace its current magazines: the “Friend”, “New Era” and “Ensign” —as well as a magazine translated into many languages called the “Liahona”) with three global magazines: “Friend” (for children), “For the Strength of Youth” (for youth), “New Era” and the “Liahona” (for adults).

The magazines will serve members of the church worldwide in new print and digital formats. The digital magazine content will continue to be available for free.

The magazine adjustments will provide several benefits to Latter-day Saints around the world, church officials say.

“Church magazines are a valuable resource for learning about the gospel of Jesus Christ and feeling a sense of belonging in His Church,” the First Presidency said in a letter to all Latter-day Saints. “Our desire is that members everywhere will subscribe and welcome this faith-sustaining influence into their hearts and homes.”

The Church released the following changes:

For the first time, families outside of English-speaking countries will have the opportunity to subscribe to magazines specifically for children and youth.

Content will be shared more frequently in some areas and languages.

The global Church family will receive the same unifying messages through the worldwide magazines.

To learn more see the announcement.