The Church of Jesus Christ announces location for Lindon Utah Temple

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Lindon Utah Temple.

President Russell M. Nelson announced six new temples for the Church will be built throughout the world, including the Lindon Utah Temple.

The new temple will be built near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

Plans call for a three-story temple of about 81,000 square feet. An exterior rendering will be released later and a groundbreaking date has not been set.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Lindon, temples have been announced in Syracuse and Tooele Valley. Temples in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George (Red Cliffs), and Taylorsville are currently under construction.

Temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Each temple is considered a house of the Lord where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.

In October, when plans for the new temple were announced, Lindon City said it is looking forward to working with the Church and the construction of the temple.

“What a great opportunity to welcome people to our community as they come to visit this future building.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, temples were temporarily closed in March. In recent months, temples in Utah — and throughout the world — continue to reopen in a phased approach.

In early December, the Church announced four temples will enter phase 3 of reopening. The new reopening will happen as soon as Dec 21, 2020.

To see the reopening status of each temple, click here.

Elder Dale G. Renlund from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video addressing temples reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and discussing safety measures to show “Christlike love” to others during this time.

“Today, I speak to you, not as a former physician, I speak to you as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ,” said Elder Renlund. “As individuals, as families, and as a Church, we will be judged by how we treat the vulnerable and disadvantaged in our societies. As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the world, it wreaks havoc among those who are already disadvantaged. Sadly, responses to the pandemic have been politicized and contentious. Ours need not be.”

Elder Renlund and his wife, Ruth, both tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Elder Renlund reportedly has mild symptoms while Ruth is asymptomatic.