The Church cancels final season of Hill Cumorah Pageant

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the final season of a pageant has been canceled.

In a Tuesday release, the Church confirmed the Hill Cumorah Pageant, originally scheduled to have its final season this year, has been canceled and will not be held in the future.

The Nauvoo Pageant will also not be held in 2021, but will continue in 2022.

In place of these performances in 2021, the Church says it will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant. This event will commemorate the contributions of tens of thousands of volunteer participants through the years. The broadcast can be viewed beginning on July 9, 2021, on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The video will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese.

The Church says the British Pageant will continue every four years under area leadership, with the next showing is scheduled for 2022. Specific dates will be released at a later time.

The Mesa Pageant has not been held since renovation of the Mesa Temple began in 2018. After the renovation is complete, the pageant will continue annually under area leadership.