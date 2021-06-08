Temple Square to begin reopening, says The Church

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive […]

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of Utah’s top tourist attractions will begin a phased reopening in June.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Temple Square will start opening on June 14 with the Conference Center being the first to welcome guests. Additional facilities will follow in the coming months.

Some activities may not be fully open for some time, according to the Church, but adjustments will be made to ensure a safe experience for those that do.

The Church has released a schedule of Temple Square’s phased reopening:

On June 14, the Conference Center will reopen to the public with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) at first with guided and self-guided tours.

Virtual tours on Temple Square, and in-person tours on the grounds, have already been available. These will continue. To schedule an in-person tour of the Conference Center, call 801-240-8945 or email TempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On July 6, the Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will open to the public with the same limitied hours as the Conference Center. Organ concerts, rehearsals, and other concerts will continue to be paused.

The Family History Library will also open to the public at this time. It will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to extend to additional days and hours soon after.

On the same day, the Church History Library’s reading room will be open, by appointment, with a limited number of appointments available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Church says the library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. The library will fully reopen to the public on August 2.

The Beehive House and Church History will reopen to the public on August 2 and will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The same day, the Church History Museum and store will reopen. Its hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Church says these exhibits will be available:

The Heavens Are Opened

Sisters for Suffrage

Mormon Trails

Presidents of the Church

Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building, and the Lion House openings will be announced at a future date.

Face masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.