Temple baptistries to open for small groups

Utah (ABC4) – The First Presidency for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a new phase for temple reopening.

According to church officials, Phase 2-B allows for a temple baptistry to open for small groups—especially for members with limited-use temple recommendations.

Temples in the following locations will begin operating in Phase 2-B, beginning as early as March 29:

Asunción, Paraguay

Bern, Switzerland

Calgary, Alberta

Copenhagen, Denmark

Córdoba, Argentina

Edmonton, Alberta

Frankfurt, Germany

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Kansas City, Missouri

Manila, Philippines

Medford, Oregon

Portland, Oregon

Seattle, Washington

Twin Falls, Idaho

Officials say the same careful safety protocols will be in place as for other phases, including health screenings, temperature checks, limited numbers of patrons and temple workers, and scheduled appointments.

“We are grateful for this opportunity for more members to participate in temple ordinances,” said President Russell M. Nelson.

