Tabernacle Choir returning: Here’s what to expect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It has been an iconic Temple Square venue for over 150 years. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered its events, but that halt is coming to an end.

The Tabernacle Choir organization is now ready to make a comeback.

Daily organ recitals, weekly Choir and Bell ensemble rehearsals, and ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ broadcasts are returning to Temple Square.

The daily organ recitals will resume on Monday, July 19, and open to the public in the Tabernacle Monday through Saturday at noon, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The new Temple Square organ tradition, ‘Piping Up! Organ Concerts at Temple Square,’ will continue to stream every Wednesday at noon on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube, Facebook, and website.

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Tabernacle Choir will begin rehearsals at the end of August. The Bells at Temple Square will start a week later. All rehearsals and broadcasts will be closed to the public until the second week in October.

While arrangements are still pending, the Choir says it is hopeful a live Christmas concert can be presented in the Conference Center in December.

