Spring 2021 General Conference set for first weekend in April

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 2: The spires of the historic Slat Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of Mormons have come from around the world to attend the two day conference to receive direction from church leaders (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting everyone to participate in the 191st Annual General Conference this upcoming weekend, Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.

In January, Church officials announced April proceedings will mirror the October 2020 general conference and be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although COVID-19 continues to prevent large in-person gatherings, more people than ever are tuning in to General Conferences thanks to technology, Church officials share.

“The potential audience for the April 2021 conference will be larger than any previous Church gathering. In addition to the reach of the Church’s online broadcast, at least one session of the weekend proceedings will be broadcast on television and radio stations in more than 70 countries — many for the first time,” a spokesperson for the church shares.

The broadcast will originate from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, with only planned speakers and their spouses present in-person for the given sessions.

Also similar to 2020 conferences, music provided during the conference will be prerecorded from previous general conferences.

See 2021 General Conference Schedule below:

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Morning Session- 10:00 a.m.

Afternoon Session- 2:00 p.m.

Priesthood Session- 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 4, 2021