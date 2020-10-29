Should your religious beliefs influence how you vote?

Utah (ABC4 News) — The 2020 election is days away and Utahns across the state are casting their votes. All American’s are encouraged to exercise their right to vote and to vote for the candidate who best aligns with their personal beliefs and opinions.

Over the past few months, different groups have been encouraging voter participation, including religious groups and leaders.

Is there a wall between church and state in Utah? Do you think one’s personal religious affiliation should impact how they vote and should religious leaders share thoughts on how or who to vote for?

ABC4 News contacted religious leaders in Utah about the information shared on voter participation within their congregations.

As we enter the final days before the 2020 election, the United Jewish Federation of Utah calls on their communities to vote and to revitalize our democratic ideals. “We call on our community and the leaders of our institutions to urge their membership to get out and vote. We as a community cherish our plurality of differing opinions and believe by exercising this right we preserve this most important ideal,” the United Jewish Federation of Utah said.

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City says they also encourage their congregations to exercise their right to vote.

“The Catholic Church community extends far beyond our parishes, as do our obligations to the common good. Catholics are not only expected to vote and otherwise engage in our political community, we are morally obligated to do so,” says Jean Hill with the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City.

“This obligation stems from our baptismal promise to follow Jesus Christ and to bear Christian witness in all we do. As the Catechism of the Catholic Church reminds us, ‘It is necessary that all participate, each according to his position and role, in promoting the common good. This obligation is inherent in the dignity of the human person. … As far as possible citizens should take an active part in public life.’”

Authorities with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are encouraging political participation and voting for Church Citizens in the United States.

“We urge Latter-day Saints to be active citizens by registering, exercising their right to vote, and engaging in civic affairs. We also urge you to spend the time needed to become informed about the issues and candidates you will be considering,” as stated in a statement to Latter-day Saint members.

Latter-day Saint officials have not endorsed an individual candidate but advise voters to consider moral issues. “Principles compatible with the gospel may be found in various political parties, and members should seek candidates who best embody those principles. While the Church affirms its institutional neutrality regarding political parties and candidates, individual members should participate in the political process. Please strive to live the gospel in your own life by demonstrating Christlike love and civility in political discourse.”

Imam Shuaib with the Utah Islamic Center says he addressed his congregants about voting importance in Friday’s sermon. “I encourage my congregants to exercise their civic responsibility/duty and vote.”

The Islamic Center in Salt Lake City is the largest in the state and this year, the Utah Islamic Center is the 1st Mosque in Utah that has been approved as a polling place for the Nov. 3 election.

Have you voted? Check out Utah.gov for voter information.

