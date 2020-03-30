Second Latter-day Saint missionary tests positive for COVID-19

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a second confirmed case of coronavirus among its missionaries.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said a second case has been confirmed in a sister missionary in Australia who has been in self-isolation at home.

“We are concerned about any missionary who contracts the virus and will work to help them receive appropriate care. Gratefully, young missionaries are not generally considered to be at high risk of complications from the illness,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff says in each case, health officials will follow established guidelines from public health agencies to notify anyone with whom the missionary might have come in contact and continue to encourage missionaries and those they live with to undergo strict self-isolation.

“As we move forward, the Church will not provide public details about each individual case of COVID-19, but instead will rely on public health agencies and individuals to make the required notifications. We continue to pray for all people affected by this pandemic, and we plead with the Lord to provide relief and peace at this uncertain time,” Woodruff adds.

Below is a list church officials provided on commonly asked questions about service missionaries in the field:

Elders serving in the U.S. and Canada Released at 21 months Missionaries returning home for health reasons (all missions) Released and 14-day self-isolation Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 180 days (six months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation Elders returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 180 days (six months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have fewer than 90 days (three months) remaining Released and 14-day self-isolation Sisters returning to the U.S. and Canada who have more than 90 days (three months) remaining Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Missionaries returning to their home country in Africa Go directly to their assigned mission Missionaries returning to all other home countries Remain a missionary, 14-day self-isolation, and then temporarily reassigned Missionaries unable to return to their home country (travel restrictions, etc.) Remain in original mission or temporarily reassigned, as necessary All other missionaries Complete their mission as scheduled

