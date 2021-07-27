Saturday evening sessions of General Conference to return, church announces

The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the return of Saturday evening sessions of General Conference.

However, these sessions will have a different format than what members are used to.

Back in early June, Church leaders announced that Saturday evening sessions would no longer be held due to “changes in technology that make it possible for all members and friends to view each session of general conference, including the women’s session and the priesthood session.”

Yet after additional study and prayer, officials believe members of the Church could still benefit from the continuation of these sessions.

As such, the new Saturday sessions’ format will not be dedicated to a specific theme, demographic, or leadership group.

“We recognize the increasing challenges facing members of the Church worldwide in our day. An important way to fortify against these challenges comes through hearing the word of God (see Alma 31:5),” the Church said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Therefore, after additional study and prayer, we have felt impressed to continue to hold the Saturday evening session of general conference, albeit in a different format than in the past.”

The Saturday evening sessions will return during the October 2021 semiannual General Conference.