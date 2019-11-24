Saturday evening session of 2020 General Conference to offer unique changes

President Russell M. Nelson and members of the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that all Latter-day Saints 11 years of age and older will be invited to the Saturday evening session of the April 2020 General Conference.

The purpose of the session will be to commemorate that 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s vision, known to Latter-day Saints as the First Vision.

In the last October General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson notified Latter-day Saints around the world that the April 2020 conference would be unique because it “will commemorate the very foundations of the restored gospel.”

In a letter, the First Presidency outlined the following session changes for the conference.

“Rather than having the Priesthood session or the General Women’s Session, the Saturday evening session will be held for all members of the Young Women and Relief Society, and all holders of the Aaronic Priesthood and the Melchizedek Priesthood. We look forward to commemorating with members of the Church the 200th anniversary of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ at this historic conference and throughout the year 2020,” the First Presidency said.

What others are clicking on: