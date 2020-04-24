Salt Lake City mosque vandalized as Ramadan starts, mayor says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A mosque in Salt Lake City was vandalized recently as Muslims worldwide began Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall tweeted a video of her reacting to the news.

“What a cruel thing during the Muslim community’s time of reflection and fasting,” the mayor stated. “Please know that my heart is with your community. I am thankful that you are here. I am thankful that you’re a part of our community and I look forward to a time where we can celebrate Holy Month together.”

I am saddened to hear about recent vandalism at a local mosque. What a cruel thing during the Muslim community’s time of reflection and fasting. I want our Muslim Community to know I’m glad you’re part of Salt Lake City. Happy Ramadan #utpol #slc #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/eKzt791kxn — SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) April 24, 2020

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown responded to Mayor Mendenhall’s statement saying “I personally send my heart and condolences to our Muslim community. I hope you can enjoy Ramadan and keep you in my thoughts during the holy time. And, I hope we all can find more tolerance and love for each other, particularly during this pandemic.

I personally send my heart and condolences to our Muslim community. I hope you can enjoy Ramadan and keep you in my thoughts during the holy time. And, I hope we all can find more tolerance and love for each other, particularly during this pandemic. #Ramadan https://t.co/0flCxsIMYj — Chief Mike Brown (@ChiefMikeBrown) April 24, 2020

ABC4 reached out to the Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake (ISGSL) for a response. The mosque, Islamic Society of Bosniaks in Utah, is located at 425 North 700 West.

Ramadan is usually a festive season, but this year the coronavirus pandemic is getting in the way.

Due to the pandemic the Masajid will not be hosting five daily prayers, taraweeh or iftars. ISGLS’s Imam will be offering daily virtual spiritual programs.

