Renderings for Utah temples in Provo, Smithfield revealed

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has revealed what the redesigned Provo Utah Temple and Smithfield Utah Temple will look like.

During the October 2021 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced The Church will reconstruct the temple in Provo once the Orem Utah Temple is complete. The Provo Temple will remain where it is but with a new look. Closure dates will be announced later, according to The Church.

Below is the rendering for the Provo Temple redesign.

Earlier this year, during the April general conference, President Nelson announced the Smithfield Utah Temple.

This temple will be three stories tall and span 81,000 square feet. According to The Church, the Smithfield Temple will be built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of N 800 West and W 100 North.

Below is a rendering of the new temple.

In total, Utah has 28 temples announced, under construction, under renovation, or in operation. In addition to the Smithfield Temple, temples have been announced or are under construction in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem, St. George, Saratoga Springs, Syracuse, Taylorsville, and Tooele.